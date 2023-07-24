JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Underweight

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOD. Capital One Financial cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

