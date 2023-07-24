JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.35

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.35 and last traded at $157.21, with a volume of 3588018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $462.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.