JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

