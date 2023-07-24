JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,189,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,185 shares.The stock last traded at $48.74 and had previously closed at $48.66.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
