JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,189,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,185 shares.The stock last traded at $48.74 and had previously closed at $48.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.