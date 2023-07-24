Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

