Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 282,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.