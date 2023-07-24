Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 100 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for 1.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Enstar Group worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $261.17 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average of $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

