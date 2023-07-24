Katapult Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 28th (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 28th.
Katapult Price Performance
KPLT stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
