Katapult Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 28th (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 28th.

KPLT stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

