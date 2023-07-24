Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Keyera Price Performance

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

