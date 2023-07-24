Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$38.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Atb Cap Markets cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CSFB cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.46.

Keyera Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.63. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0659196 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.29%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

