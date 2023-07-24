Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,659,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,425. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

