Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 480 ($6.28) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s current price.
Kistos Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:KIST traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.07). The stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The stock has a market cap of £194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.27. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 665 ($8.70).
About Kistos
