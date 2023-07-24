Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 480 ($6.28) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s current price.

Kistos Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:KIST traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.07). The stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The stock has a market cap of £194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.27. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 665 ($8.70).

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

