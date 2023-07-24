Krispy Kreme, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.