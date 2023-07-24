Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 129,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 757,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

