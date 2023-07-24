Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 5,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Kyocera Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.