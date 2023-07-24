Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

