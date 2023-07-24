LCX Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. LCX has a total market cap of $43.14 million and approximately $422,936.25 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

