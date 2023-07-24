LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

