LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

