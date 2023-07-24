LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,044,000 after acquiring an additional 84,840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,764.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,860. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

