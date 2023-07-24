LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 504 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $522.97. 978,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.68 and its 200-day moving average is $393.73. The company has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

