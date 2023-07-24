Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $54.24 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00006617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About Lido DAO
Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,717,011 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lido DAO
