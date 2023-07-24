Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.94. The stock had a trading volume of 394,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,397. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,587,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

