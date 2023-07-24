Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 4.1%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35. 304,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 922,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $541.39 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lion Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

