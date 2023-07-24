Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.60 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.