Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $117.12 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

