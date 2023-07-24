Litecoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $88.96 or 0.00306034 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.53 billion and approximately $532.67 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013563 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,432,402 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.