Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.