Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 592,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,034,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

