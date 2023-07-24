LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 9.6%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 14,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

