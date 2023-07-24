LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

