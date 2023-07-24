LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $901.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $372.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

