LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.39 and a 200 day moving average of $362.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

