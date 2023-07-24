LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $296.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

