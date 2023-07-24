LVW Advisors LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 308,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

