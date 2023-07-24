LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 516.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

