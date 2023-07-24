LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

