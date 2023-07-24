LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $364,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $505.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.77 and a 200-day moving average of $484.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.