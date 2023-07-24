Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Critical Analysis

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LiveVox has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.06 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A LiveVox $136.02 million 1.94 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -8.11

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats LiveVox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

