MagnetGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,266.74 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $72.24 million and approximately $20,266.74 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

