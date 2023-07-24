MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,601. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 10,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 12,452 shares of company stock worth $265,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

