Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220,249 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.20% of American Express worth $243,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.