Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 707,477 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 4.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $153,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,650. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

