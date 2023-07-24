Maj Invest Holding A S Invests $121,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Texas Instruments comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $183.97. 1,094,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,400. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

