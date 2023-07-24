Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cable One by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded up $16.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $743.28. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $602.70 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,021.67.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

