Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 369,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $142,194,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $522.07. 720,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,031. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.