Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.74. 144,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

