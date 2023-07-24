Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 125,389 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $41.52. 2,700,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,604,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

