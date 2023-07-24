Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $84.65 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $84,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 265,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

