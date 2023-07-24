Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,539 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Vistra worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,063,000 after acquiring an additional 760,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $28.18. 490,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,953. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is -105.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

